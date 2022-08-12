Sign up
Photo 589
Field #7: In Pennsylvania
I took this from my vantage point as passenger in the car whilst my sister drove us around near Lancaster, PA on our trip a few years ago.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th July 2013 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pennsylvania
,
barn
,
field
,
farm
