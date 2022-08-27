Sign up
Photo 604
Island #1: In Halifax Harbour
I'm taking a chance on having a lot of "island" photos. If all else fails, you will be seeing lots from my 1000 Islands cruise :)
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3716
photos
43
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
21st September 2008 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
harbour
,
halifax nova scotia
