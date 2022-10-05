Previous
Night #5: Hotel Room View by spanishliz
Night #5: Hotel Room View

This was on a sisters' trip to Massachusetts. Our hotel/motel in Lee had a small lake behind it, and this was the view from our room's balcony. It's still one of the best hotel room views I've ever had.
Liz Milne

