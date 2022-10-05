Sign up
Photo 643
Night #5: Hotel Room View
This was on a sisters' trip to Massachusetts. Our hotel/motel in Lee had a small lake behind it, and this was the view from our room's balcony. It's still one of the best hotel room views I've ever had.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
View this month »
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
24th July 2012 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
reflection
,
massachusetts
,
lake
