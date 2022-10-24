Sign up
Photo 662
Quiet #3: Empty Stadium
This is the Rogers Centre/Skydome in Toronto, seen from the restaurant there, where I was having lunch with my niece. If there was a game that night it would have been a lot noisier than it was at lunch time!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
28th July 2010 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baseball
,
sports
,
quiet
,
toronto
,
skydome
,
rogers centre
