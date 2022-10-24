Previous
Quiet #3: Empty Stadium by spanishliz
Photo 662

Quiet #3: Empty Stadium

This is the Rogers Centre/Skydome in Toronto, seen from the restaurant there, where I was having lunch with my niece. If there was a game that night it would have been a lot noisier than it was at lunch time!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
