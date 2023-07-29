Previous
N Is for Nuptials by spanishliz
Photo 777

N Is for Nuptials

These two could be bride and groom I think.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So cute!
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise