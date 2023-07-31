Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
O Is for Ornithology
Ok it’s a bit of a stretch to call taking photos of the birds that come for seeds and peanuts ornithology, but it’s a really good O word eh.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4670
photos
39
followers
55
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
777
1891
454
1892
778
455
779
1893
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st July 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dove
,
o
,
bluejay
,
ornithology
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close