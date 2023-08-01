Sign up
Photo 780
O Is for Overcast
No rain yet, though 😍
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
ace
Great clouds!
August 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful sky
August 1st, 2023
