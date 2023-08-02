Sign up
Photo 781
O Is for Opening
I think the opening in the screen is likely how the little kitty entered the house. The repair kit I got online is only partially successful in fixing it.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st August 2023 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
screen
,
o
,
opening
