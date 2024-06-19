Sign up
Previous
Photo 1103
I Is for Iridescent Feathers
The pinky-purple iridescent feathers by his neck mark this cheeky fellow as a male mourning dove. He was getting bolder and bolder coming closer to me in his quest for seeds.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2024 2:00pm
Tags
bird
,
i
,
feathers
,
seeds
,
iridescent
,
mourning dove
,
30dayswild-2024
Mags
ace
Cute shot!
June 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great capture
June 19th, 2024
