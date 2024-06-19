Previous
I Is for Iridescent Feathers by spanishliz
Photo 1103

I Is for Iridescent Feathers

The pinky-purple iridescent feathers by his neck mark this cheeky fellow as a male mourning dove. He was getting bolder and bolder coming closer to me in his quest for seeds.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cute shot!
June 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great capture
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise