Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1102
I Is for Idiot
I think that's a fair description of someone who takes part in an outdoor exercise session whilst the area is under a heat warning! At least there was a breeze.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5783
photos
45
followers
57
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
2215
773
1099
1101
1102
774
2216
1100
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th June 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
i
,
idiot
,
selfie
summerfield
ace
not if you follow it up with a shot of rusty nail! that's on the rocks, you know! let's drink to that! 😊
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close