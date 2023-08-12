Previous
P Is for Paper Crafting by spanishliz
P Is for Paper Crafting

I made some birthday cards recently.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR
Anyone would be honoured to receive this beautiful card
August 12th, 2023  
Liz Milne
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you! It is for my sister, so I hope she likes it. She's very crafty herself :)
August 12th, 2023  
