Photo 791
P Is for Paper Crafting
I made some birthday cards recently.
12th August 2023
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Photo Details
Tags
paper
,
card
,
craft
,
p
JackieR
Anyone would be honoured to receive this beautiful card
August 12th, 2023
Liz Milne
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you! It is for my sister, so I hope she likes it. She's very crafty herself :)
August 12th, 2023
Thank you! It is for my sister, so I hope she likes it. She's very crafty herself :)