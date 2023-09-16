Previous
U Is for Uniform by spanishliz
Photo 826

U Is for Uniform

Taken from TV, it’s Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios, wearing 21 in honour of Roberto Clemente on Clemente Night. Berrios went seven strong innings and the Jays won!
16th September 2023

Liz Milne

