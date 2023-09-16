Sign up
U Is for Uniform
Taken from TV, it’s Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios, wearing 21 in honour of Roberto Clemente on Clemente Night. Berrios went seven strong innings and the Jays won!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
baseball
,
uniform
,
u
