U Is for Unusual by spanishliz
U Is for Unusual

The flower itself is not unusual but the fact that it’s a new bloom in mid-September is.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Carole Sandford ace
It’s lovely!
September 17th, 2023  
