Previous
Photo 835
W Is for Witch
This one is on one of the coffee cans I decorated to use for handing out Halloween candy.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2023 10:13pm
Tags
can
,
art
,
w
,
witch
