Previous
Photo 837
W Is for Walking Track
This is at the local Wellness Centre, which I had a wander around today. I couldn't go on the track as I only had my street shoes which are not allowed on the track. Might give it a go come winter, when walking outside is less fun.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th September 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
,
w
