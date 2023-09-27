Previous
W Is for Walking Track by spanishliz
Photo 837

W Is for Walking Track

This is at the local Wellness Centre, which I had a wander around today. I couldn't go on the track as I only had my street shoes which are not allowed on the track. Might give it a go come winter, when walking outside is less fun.
27th September 2023

Liz Milne

