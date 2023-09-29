Previous
W Is for Wildlife by spanishliz
W Is for Wildlife

Three in one here - squirrel, dove and chickadee. The blue jays were around too and I spotted a cardinal in the back yard.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Liz Milne

