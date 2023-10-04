Sign up
Previous
Photo 844
X Is for eXtra Cute
This is Darcy an absolute sweetheart who I met today. He found my shoes very interesting, probably because he could smell Precious.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th October 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
x
,
extra
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful fur baby!
October 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A cute portrait
October 5th, 2023
