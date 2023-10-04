Previous
X Is for eXtra Cute by spanishliz
Photo 844

X Is for eXtra Cute

This is Darcy an absolute sweetheart who I met today. He found my shoes very interesting, probably because he could smell Precious.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Such a beautiful fur baby!
October 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A cute portrait
October 5th, 2023  
