Previous
Photo 891
E Is for Eggs
My eggy lunch
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5018
photos
41
followers
56
following
244% complete
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
2003
889
565
890
2004
566
891
2005
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th November 2023 11:22am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
eggs
,
lunch
,
e
Mags
ace
That looks so yummy!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Looks delicious. Nice shot too.
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
November 21st, 2023
