Photo 892
E Is for Eating
I forgot to bring Bob’s food dish in and this possum took advantage. Who knew that they liked cat food eh?
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
eating
e
possum
opossum
