Previous
Photo 897
E Is for Elegant
I think I can use that word to describe my friend’s cat, Zion.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
e
,
zion
,
elegant
Mags
ace
Beautiful fluffy feline!
November 27th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
He's as soft as he looks and a lovely boy. He was a stray, adopted by my friend (a self-professed cat lady) and you would think he'd never been outdoors in his life. The sofa is his, but he allows one to sit there to stroke him :)
November 27th, 2023
