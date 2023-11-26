Previous
E Is for Elegant by spanishliz
E Is for Elegant

I think I can use that word to describe my friend’s cat, Zion.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Beautiful fluffy feline!
November 27th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam He's as soft as he looks and a lovely boy. He was a stray, adopted by my friend (a self-professed cat lady) and you would think he'd never been outdoors in his life. The sofa is his, but he allows one to sit there to stroke him :)
November 27th, 2023  
