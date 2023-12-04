Sign up
Previous
Photo 905
G Is for Grief
My sweet girl Precious crossed the rainbow bridge today so I am grieving.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Jessica Eby
Aw, I'm so sorry for your loss, Liz. May her memory (and your lovely pictures of her!) be a comfort for you.
December 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I'm so sorry for your loss Liz. Precious was beautiful.
December 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
So very sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful companion.
December 4th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, I am so sorry. Sweet Precious. ((((HUGS))))
December 4th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh Liz, I'm so sad for you. She's been a constant joy to follow in your project. Olive and I send you our heartfelt love
December 4th, 2023
