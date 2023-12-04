Previous
G Is for Grief by spanishliz
Photo 905

G Is for Grief

My sweet girl Precious crossed the rainbow bridge today so I am grieving.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Aw, I'm so sorry for your loss, Liz. May her memory (and your lovely pictures of her!) be a comfort for you.
December 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I'm so sorry for your loss Liz. Precious was beautiful.
December 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
So very sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful companion.
December 4th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, I am so sorry. Sweet Precious. ((((HUGS))))
December 4th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh Liz, I'm so sad for you. She's been a constant joy to follow in your project. Olive and I send you our heartfelt love
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise