Previous
Photo 909
G Is for Grey Skies
Winter skies in fact
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
0
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th December 2023 3:15pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
winter
,
grey
,
g
close