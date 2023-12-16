Previous
H Is for Horse by spanishliz
H Is for Horse

His name is Yellowy and I have had him for a long time.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Corinne C ace
He's really cute
December 16th, 2023  
