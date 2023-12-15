Sign up
Photo 916
H Is for Heart to Home Meals
I’m stocking up.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5091
photos
41
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th December 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
h
,
hearttohome
Mags
ace
Looks like you're all stocked up and ready. =)
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Sounds marvelous! I need to do some meals and freeze them for this winter.
December 15th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
December 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
All in a day's work
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
