Previous
Photo 922
I Is for Ink
My printer needed fresh ink for printing out some photos to put in Christmas cards.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5110
photos
42
followers
55
following
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
595
920
2034
2035
921
596
2036
922
Views
5
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2023 5:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
i
,
ink
,
printer
