Previous
Photo 923
I Is for Ice Hockey
Another pic from the pickup hockey I was watching the other day.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
1
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5114
photos
42
followers
55
following
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
921
596
597
2036
922
923
2037
598
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th December 2023 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
i
,
sports
,
hockey
,
icehockey
Dawn
A nice action shot
December 22nd, 2023
