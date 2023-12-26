Sign up
Photo 927
J Is for Joy
… to the world!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5126
photos
40
followers
53
following

Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th December 2023 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joy
,
decoration
,
j
Mags
ace
Beautiful letters!
December 27th, 2023
