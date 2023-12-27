Sign up
Photo 928
J Is for Joe or Java
Coffee ☕️
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5131
photos
40
followers
53
following
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
602
2041
927
928
2042
603
2043
929
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2023 1:17pm
Tags
coffee
,
sign
,
joe
,
java
,
j
