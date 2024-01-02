Previous
K Is for Kind Neighbours by spanishliz
K Is for Kind Neighbours

My neighbour, Mark, surprised me with this loaf of homemade bread today. He’s the dad of Daisy the dog whose photo I sometimes post.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Dawn ace
Looks great and so kind
January 2nd, 2024  
