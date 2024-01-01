Sign up
Previous
Photo 933
K Is for Kitchen
The sentiment of this fridge magnet is about 90% true in my case.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5144
photos
40
followers
53
following
255% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st January 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
magnet
,
k
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
January 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL!
January 1st, 2024
