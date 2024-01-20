Sign up
Photo 952
M Is for Me
Selfie taken a couple of days ago and given the Style Transfer treatment. This was the Scream effect.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5200
photos
40
followers
53
following
Tags
me
,
m
,
selfie
,
style-transfer
Mags
ace
Very cool and nicely done!
January 20th, 2024
