Previous
Photo 953
M Is for Minimal
Just a corner of my roof for the minimal architectural challenge.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Tags
sky
m
architecture
roof
minimal-45
