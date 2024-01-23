Previous
N Is for Neighbourly by spanishliz
Photo 955

N Is for Neighbourly

My neighbour parks her car in my driveway. All I ask is that she deal with the snow in the drive, but she goes a step beyond and shovels the walk to my front door and the steps as well. That’s a good neighbour.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A great neighbor to have! =)
January 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
That's kind of you, and good of her
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise