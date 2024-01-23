Sign up
N Is for Neighbourly
My neighbour parks her car in my driveway. All I ask is that she deal with the snow in the drive, but she goes a step beyond and shovels the walk to my front door and the steps as well. That’s a good neighbour.
23rd January 2024
Mags
ace
A great neighbor to have! =)
January 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
That's kind of you, and good of her
January 23rd, 2024
