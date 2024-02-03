Previous
O Is for Ornaments by spanishliz
Photo 966

O Is for Ornaments

I have had these for a very long time. I think they came in packages of tea.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely little figurines.
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise