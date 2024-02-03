Sign up
Photo 966
O Is for Ornaments
I have had these for a very long time. I think they came in packages of tea.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd February 2024 5:02pm
ornament
o
Mags
ace
Lovely little figurines.
February 3rd, 2024
