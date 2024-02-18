Previous
Q Is for Quoizel Lighting by spanishliz
Q Is for Quoizel Lighting

Just as I was wondering what to use for a seventh Q, this popped up on my TV as a prize on a really old Price Is Right episode.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
