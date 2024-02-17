Sign up
Q Is for Quarters
Loose change and Queen Elizabeth as a bonus Q.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th February 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
money
,
coins
,
queen
,
quarter
,
q
