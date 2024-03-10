Previous
T Is for Teapot by spanishliz
T Is for Teapot

This is actually a bank in teapot shape and is a souvenir of my first trip to England in 1972. My Mum was born in Walton on Thames and was with me on that visit.
Mags ace
Lovely teapot!
March 10th, 2024  
