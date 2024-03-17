Previous
Next
U Is for University by spanishliz
Photo 1009

U Is for University

This is Champlain College, at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario. I went to Trent for four years, and worked there for a few more, back in the 1970s. This was taken on a nostalgic visit a few years ago.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise