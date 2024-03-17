Sign up
Photo 1009
U Is for University
This is Champlain College, at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario. I went to Trent for four years, and worked there for a few more, back in the 1970s. This was taken on a nostalgic visit a few years ago.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
14th August 2010 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
university
,
u
,
peterborough
,
trent university
,
champlain college
