Photo 1163
Q Is for "Quit Pushing!"
The pigeons were extra pushy this evening going after the seeds when I put them out.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
birds
,
pigeon
,
quit
,
q
,
pushy
