Previous
Photo 1188
U Is for Underneath
One of the pigeons has taken to lurking just under the awning, waiting for food.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th September 2024 9:28am
Tags
bird
,
under
,
underneath
,
pigeon
,
u
,
awning
