Previous
Photo 1165
R Is for Recycling
Recycling day is Tuesday hereabouts, also garbage day and green bin day. I did retrieve that green bin from the middle of the road when I reached it. The bin men are usually more careful.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
street
,
recycling
,
r
,
blue box
,
green bin
Jessica Eby
ace
Ours too! Except garbage is only every other week. Recycling and green bins are every Tuesday for us.
August 20th, 2024
