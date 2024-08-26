Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
R Is for R-senic and Old Lace
I have been looking for a reasonably priced copy of Arsenic and Old Lace for years. Today I found one! Yay!
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th August 2024 4:35pm
Tags
dvd
,
movie
,
r
,
arsenic and old lace
,
r-senic
