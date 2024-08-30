Previous
S Is for Spongy Moth by spanishliz
Photo 1175

S Is for Spongy Moth

That's what Siri says this creature will grow up to be, at least. It was crawling on my friend's arm, and after taking its picture I removed it an placed it safely in some greenery.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise