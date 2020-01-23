Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
139 / 365
Left-Handed Version
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
asked me on another photo if I'm left-handed, which I'm not, but I thought I'd try the same sentiment with my left hand. Not too shabby, eh?
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
797
photos
27
followers
34
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Latest from all albums
21
608
22
23
609
139
610
24
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd January 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
writing
,
handwriting
,
left-handed
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close