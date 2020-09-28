Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
216 / 365
Foil, with Chocolate Crumbs
For the mundane challenge, the inside of the foil wrapper of a chocolate cake.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1393
photos
32
followers
42
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
271
857
215
858
272
216
273
859
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
28th September 2020 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
mundane-aluminumfoil
,
foil paper
Lin
ace
Neat - and I see a face at the bottom (one alien sized eye open, one closed, and a little smile...)
September 28th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
@linnypinny
Oh, my, I see it now too! :)
September 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close