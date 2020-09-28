Previous
Foil, with Chocolate Crumbs by spanishliz
216 / 365

Foil, with Chocolate Crumbs

For the mundane challenge, the inside of the foil wrapper of a chocolate cake.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Lin ace
Neat - and I see a face at the bottom (one alien sized eye open, one closed, and a little smile...)
September 28th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
@linnypinny Oh, my, I see it now too! :)
September 28th, 2020  
