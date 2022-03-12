Previous
Next
Signs of Spring by spanishliz
306 / 365

Signs of Spring

This is for the current MFPIAC challenge, calling for a season to be highlighted. Photos here are from March and April last year, and this month.

Top: Courting doves; blossom; bunny
Bottom: Dandelions; long-buried newspaper; daffodils (not quite blooming in April '21)
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise