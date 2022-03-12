Sign up
306 / 365
Signs of Spring
This is for the current MFPIAC challenge, calling for a season to be highlighted. Photos here are from March and April last year, and this month.
Top: Courting doves; blossom; bunny
Bottom: Dandelions; long-buried newspaper; daffodils (not quite blooming in April '21)
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bunny
,
flowers
,
bird
,
rabbit
,
spring
,
collage
,
dove
,
mourning dove
,
mfpiac-110
