Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
307 / 365
Bernie
I have just signed in using my phone for the first time and wanted to see how uploads work on it.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3026
photos
38
followers
52
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Latest from all albums
808
809
442
1395
1396
443
810
307
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
toy dog
Liz Milne
ace
Odd that the phone doesn't show as the camera when I used it for the whole process (other than this comment, as I find typing much easier on my full sized keyboard!)
March 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close