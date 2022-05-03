Previous
Neighbour's Lawn by spanishliz
321 / 365

Neighbour's Lawn

I hope my neighbour observes no-mow May, but in case not, I wanted to get a snap of these tiny blue flowers, on the lawn instead of in the flower bed.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
