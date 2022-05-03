Sign up
321 / 365
Neighbour's Lawn
I hope my neighbour observes no-mow May, but in case not, I wanted to get a snap of these tiny blue flowers, on the lawn instead of in the flower bed.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd May 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lawn
,
mayhalf22
,
nomowmay22
