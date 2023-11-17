Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 457
Mid-November Rose
I had to take a photo as I couldn’t believe my eyes.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5009
photos
41
followers
56
following
125% complete
View this month »
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Latest from all albums
2000
562
887
2001
563
888
2002
457
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th November 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
raindrops
Jessica Eby
Wow, I wouldn't have been able to believe mine either! It's such a lovely, delicate colour, too! Great find!
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Captured beautifully.
November 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close