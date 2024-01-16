Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
Unchanged Selfie
This is the one that I used for the portraitAi.app selfies posted on my main album today.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
selfie
Mags
ace
Oh my! We could be twin sisters, Liz!
January 18th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
Cool! I like that notion.
January 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
@spanishliz
=)
January 18th, 2024
